Why Shasta County is asking voters to revisit two failed ballot measures

Shasta County supervisors are giving voters a second chance to decide two ballot measures they previously rejected in 2024, approving both on Tuesday for the November ballot.

One measure would prohibit the county from using eminent domain to take private property and transfer it to another private owner. The other would change how vacancies in elected offices are filled.

Under the proposed vacancy measure, voters would fill an elected office if an election is scheduled within a year. If not, at least four of the county's five supervisors would have to agree on an appointment.

“I think every single time the voters should get a say," Supervisor Kevin Crye said. "That's what it comes down to.”

Supervisor Matt Plummer said requiring four votes for an appointment would encourage consensus.

"Regardless of the makeup of the board, there will there will be a compromise among board members to find someone that is suitable to the broader population," Plummer said.

The proposal could have affected two recent appointments to the county clerk's office, which drew public controversy.

Crye said he brought both measures back because he believes many voters were confused when they first appeared on the ballot alongside numerous statewide measures.

The eminent domain measure would expand protections already provided under state law. California law prohibits governments from using eminent domain to seize a single-family home for transfer to another private party. The proposed county measure would extend that protection to all private property while still allowing eminent domain when property remains in public ownership.

Supervisor Allen Long cast the lone vote against putting both measures on the ballot, citing concerns over the cost.

"I just cannot, for the life of me, see a way to get to the message and the optics that $50,000 doesn't matter, when we just had very, very difficult conversations with all of our department heads about budgets," Long said.

Both measures will appear on the November ballot.