Medford goes 50-50 with the Eugene Emeralds on a stadium engineering study

Medford is moving forward with a study aimed at answering a question that has loomed over discussions about bringing the Eugene Emeralds to town: How much would a new baseball stadium actually cost?

City leaders approved $250,000 for the effort, matched by the team's owner. The study will examine possible stadium sites, estimate construction costs and help determine whether the project is financially viable amid questions about funding and the future of a larger downtown redevelopment plan.

The Eugene Emeralds have been exploring a move to Medford after Lane County voters rejected efforts to build a ballpark that would meet new Minor League Baseball standards.

The city selected DLR Group and KNO Construction to conduct the study. DLR Group designed PK Park, where the Emeralds previously played, as well as numerous other minor league ballparks.

The study will examine both the proposed Hawthorne Park site and the cost of renovating Harry & David Field, home of the Medford Rogues summer collegiate baseball team.

Council Member Jessica Ayers said she wants more information about the team's financial commitment before the city spends additional money on the project.

“I would really like to have a better idea of what they're willing to contribute," Ayers said. "As far as the capital stack goes, I'm not seeing that it works without a significant investment from them.”

Council Member Nick Card said the city needs preliminary design work before it can develop a reliable cost estimate.

" I would love to not have to spend any money until we know that we're going to go forward," Card said, "but that isn't the reality of this kind of a project."

The study will also evaluate site-specific challenges, including a sewer line that runs along Bear Creek through Hawthorne Park.

Card said funding the study demonstrates that Medford is serious about pursuing the project and willing to work with potential development partners.

The proposed stadium was originally envisioned as part of Creekside Quarter, a larger development that would also include a convention center and hotel.

In 2025, Medford voters approved an increase to the hotel tax to fund the development of the conference center. However, council members said they have received few recent updates from the project's developer.

Council members, including Mike Kerlinger, questioned whether Harry and David Field can fulfill the broader redevelopment goals behind the stadium proposal.

“This started with the idea of economic redevelopment in downtown Medford, which we've been talking about since dang near I was born," Kerlinger said.

The study is expected to be completed by mid-October. City staff said it would be accompanied by a financial plan, including how much the Emeralds would contribute towards the stadium.