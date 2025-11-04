Medford voters approve hotel tax hike to fund downtown redevelopment

Medford voters have approved Measure 15-238, allowing the city to raise its hotel tax from 11% to 13%.

The measure passed with 54% of the vote, according to unofficial results from Jackson County Tuesday night. A total of 8,689 ballots were cast.

Revenue from the increase will help fund the proposed Creekside Quarter project downtown, which includes plans for a hotel and conference center. City leaders said the development would boost tourism and help revitalize the area.

Down the line, the project could also include a new minor-league baseball stadium for the Eugene Emeralds, though that portion would require additional funding and approvals.

The project could be many years away. City Councilor Kevin Stine said construction may take five to 10 years.

The city council has said it would initially raise the hotel tax to 12% and increase it to 13% only if additional funding is needed to support the project.

