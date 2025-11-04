© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Medford voters approve hotel tax hike to fund downtown redevelopment

Jefferson Public Radio | By Maria Carter,
Roman Battaglia
Published November 4, 2025 at 8:42 PM PST
Five people sit in front of a projector that reads, "Creekside Quarter Conceptual." The person on the far left is speaking into a microphone.
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
A panel discussion for the proposed Creekside Quarter project, October 16, 2025.

Medford voters narrowly passed Measure 15-238, clearing the way for a hotel tax increase to help fund a major downtown redevelopment project.

Medford voters have approved Measure 15-238, allowing the city to raise its hotel tax from 11% to 13%.

The measure passed with 54% of the vote, according to unofficial results from Jackson County Tuesday night. A total of 8,689 ballots were cast.

Revenue from the increase will help fund the proposed Creekside Quarter project downtown, which includes plans for a hotel and conference center. City leaders said the development would boost tourism and help revitalize the area.

Down the line, the project could also include a new minor-league baseball stadium for the Eugene Emeralds, though that portion would require additional funding and approvals.

The project could be many years away. City Councilor Kevin Stine said construction may take five to 10 years.

The city council has said it would initially raise the hotel tax to 12% and increase it to 13% only if additional funding is needed to support the project.
Maria Carter
Maria Carter is Jefferson Public Radio’s news director, overseeing daily news coverage and The Jefferson Exchange.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
