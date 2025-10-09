Klamath Tribes walk out of summit over lack of response from Oregon

The Klamath Tribes and Oregon’s eight other federally recognized tribes gathered in North Bend this week for an annual summit with state leaders. But the Klamath Tribes' leadership walked out after delivering a statement to state officials and the governor.

Klamath Tribes Chair William Ray Jr. said the state has not responded to concerns the Tribes have raised, such as outfitters and guides infringing on tribal members' fishing.

“I don’t have any ill will to the state," he said. "It’s just that I want them to live up to their end of the bargain for us — to honor our treaty and our treaty rights.”

Ray said they want more regular meetings with the governor and for the state to investigate the adjudication process in the Klamath Basin meant to rule on water rights.

Gov. Tina Kotek missed most of the summit on Tuesday because of the federal government’s efforts to deploy the National Guard in Portland. But she addressed the absence of the Klamath Tribes in her speech at the summit on Wednesday.

“We all need to be heard, and we must do better by our tribes," Kotek said. "It's okay to be called out when we're not doing a good job, and we will all get better. And I look forward to talking with Chair Ray and his council.”

Other tribal leaders echoed that the state needs to communicate better and consult with tribes before projects begin.

"Governor, your team constantly says the right things and has good intentions," said Coquille Tribal Chair Brenda Meade during a summit roundtable. "We need follow-through. We need more communication and just the understanding and expectations of you and your office."

Ray said the Klamath Tribes are already scheduling a talk with the governor. He said the walkout was meant to push the state to improve its relationship with the Tribes. The Tribes are trying to ensure that native plant and animal species, which tribal members have relied on for thousands of years, remain in the region

"When are they going to hold that importance in the state?" Ray said. "To make these changes that we got to make in many things in order to save what little resources we have left to practice our culture?"