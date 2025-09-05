© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Former Yurok telecom leader pleads guilty to embezzlement

Jefferson Public Radio | By Emma J Nelson
Published September 5, 2025 at 11:48 AM PDT
Work being done on a telecommunication tower as part of the Yurok Connect project.
Yurok Connect Facebook page
The Yurok Telecommunications Corporation took over the operations of Yurok Connect, a wireless internet provider, under the leadership of former CEO Jessica Engle.

The former CEO of the Yurok Telecommunications Corporation pleaded guilty to embezzling tribal and federal funds. Prosecutors say she used her executive role to divert tribal money.

Jessica Engle pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling $579,574 from the Yurok Tribe in northern California.

Engle, a resident of Gold Hill, Oregon, was appointed CEO of Yurok Telecommunications Corporation after serving as director of the tribe's information services department. Prosecutors say that between July 2021 and May 2022 Engle used her position to embezzle tribal funds.

A federal grand jury indicted Engle on charges of embezzling from a tribal organization and theft from programs receiving federal funds on Sept. 25, 2024.

She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the federal theft charge and up to five years in prison and another $250,000 fine for embezzlement.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2026, in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
