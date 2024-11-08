Lots of ballots left to count in Shasta County because of printing issue

According to Shasta County Clerk Tom Toller, there remains around 66,000 ballots left unprocessed by his elections department. On top of that, at least another 12,000 need to be manually duplicated because of a printing error that means the scanner can’t read the ballots.

Toller said they’ve perfected a system to manually duplicate the ballots that can’t be scanned by the machine.

“These things are being looked at by at least three sets of eyes with the sole goal of making sure that the ballot voted by the voter is exactly the same as the ballot that was being duplicated," he said.

Toller said he’s so confident in their system, that his deputy clerk is down in Nevada County helping elections officials fix the same problem there.

During a media briefing on Friday, Toller addressed a number of conspiracies brought forward by county residents this week, including that the voting machines aren’t trustworthy.

“I’m at a loss for words, I don’t know what I can tell the public," he said. "But I have seen absolutely no evidence that our Hart InterCivic machine is not tabulating accurately.”

Toller said any mistakes he’s seen have been human error. He said they expect to work through this backlog in about a week, which means the results of highly-contested races in the county could swing in the other direction.