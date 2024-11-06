Preliminary results in Shasta County Supervisors race show moderate incumbent losing

Preliminary results from election night show that newcomer Corkey Harmon is winning against incumbent Mary Rickert by a little under 600 votes.

Harmon was challenging incumbent Mary Rickert for the seat, believing he was called to bring his business experience to the board. Harmon has said he won’t be influenced by the moderate and right-wing factions vying for control on the board.

But, some of his allies and his positions align with the right-wing majority that’s been ruling the county for years. That includes skepticism of the integrity of local elections, and resisting state public-health mandates.

Ballots will still take at least a week to be counted, so the preliminary results could change in the coming days.