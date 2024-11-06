© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Preliminary results in Shasta County Supervisors race show moderate incumbent losing

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published November 6, 2024 at 6:53 AM PST
Two headshots. One of a woman with shoulder-length hair wearing a blue/heather blazer. On the right, a man wearing a black cowboy hat, red plaid shirt and grey glasses.
Mary Rickert and Corkey Harmon
Mary Rickert and Corkey Harmon, both runoff candidates for district three on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors

A tough battle for one seat on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors could decide who controls the board next year.

Preliminary results from election night show that newcomer Corkey Harmon is winning against incumbent Mary Rickert by a little under 600 votes.

Harmon was challenging incumbent Mary Rickert for the seat, believing he was called to bring his business experience to the board. Harmon has said he won’t be influenced by the moderate and right-wing factions vying for control on the board.

But, some of his allies and his positions align with the right-wing majority that’s been ruling the county for years. That includes skepticism of the integrity of local elections, and resisting state public-health mandates.

Ballots will still take at least a week to be counted, so the preliminary results could change in the coming days.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
