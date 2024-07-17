© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Josephine County commissioners move swiftly to fill vacant seat

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published July 17, 2024 at 5:24 PM PDT
A white neo-classical courthouse building. wording on the building says, "Josephine County, Courthouse"
Brendan Wright
/
Josephine County
The Josephine County Courthouse in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Two Josephine County commissioners sparred during a public meeting with their colleague who resigned this week.

Ex-commissioner Dan DeYoung gave an impassioned speech on Wednesday. He said that he was isolated within the county government ever since Commissioner John West was elected in 2022, leaving him unable to effectively govern.

During his speech, DeYoung claimed that decisions by the board over the past two years have fractured the county and led to low staff morale.

"Josephine County is at a crossroads," DeYoung said. "Many citizens are deeply concerned with the trajectory of our county. It is important to remember that disciplined leadership in county government is crucial."

DeYoung said that Josephine County residents deserve better than the government they have now, but he didn't elaborate on his concerns.

Commissioner Herman Baertschiger said that DeYoung didn’t acknowledge the fact that he himself was disciplined for violating the county’s sexual harassment policy earlier this month.

“He also says hold accountable," Baertschiger said. "He made some remarks, and the other two commissioners held him accountable. Then he resigns and blames it on the other two commissioners.”

Baertschiger said that just because one is in the minority doesn’t mean they can’t govern effectively. He pointed to his time in the Oregon State Senate, where he was in the Republican minority for his entire career.

The two remaining commissioners are expected to appoint a replacement quickly.

Both Baertschiger and DeYoung’s seats were already expected to be open in November since neither decided to run for reelection. Four candidates from the May primary are currently on the county's ballot.

Commissioners Baertschiger and John West said they don’t want to appoint any of those candidates immediately. West said during the Wednesday meeting that it wouldn’t be fair to give one of those individuals an advantage.

“The folks that are in the finals, I feel the citizens need to make that decision," West said. "They’ve already moved them to the finals, why would we move them ahead?”

The commissioners expect to appoint an interim replacement in just over a week’s time. Applications will be due by Monday evening, and interviews with the finalists will take place next Wednesday, July 24.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
