Josephine County commissioner steps down after conduct investigation

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published July 15, 2024 at 5:13 PM PDT
Josephine County Commissioner Dan DeYoung outside the county courthouse Feb. 29, 2020, in Grants Pass, Ore.
Bradley W. Parks / OPB
Josephine County Commissioner Dan DeYoung announced his immediate resignation Monday.

His decision comes after an internal investigation found that DeYoung had violated the county’s sexual harassment policy earlier this month.

During a July 2 public meeting, DeYoung jokingly asked county Finance Director Sandy Novak to sit on his lap while patting his thighs as she was giving a presentation. He later apologized for his actions.

“I am not trying to get out of anything,” DeYong said during the next business meeting on July 10. “It was wrong what I did, absolutely wrong. Nobody should do this.”

Novak said during the July 10 meeting that this wasn't the only incident involving DeYoung or the culture within Josephine County.

“Mr. DeYoung was very comfortable being very disrespectful in a room full of my peers. No one who saw the video could deny that,” Novak said. “The number one comment I received coming out of there is, 'That it's just Dan being Dan.'”

The investigation by county staff concluded by restricting DeYoung's interactions with Novak, issuing him a written warning and requiring that he undergo additional training regarding appropriate workplace behavior.

DeYoung's term as commissioner was set to end in November.

In a statement on Monday he wrote, “This has been an incredibly tough decision for me, but over the past 18 months I have come to realize that I am no longer able to contribute effectively to the well-being of this wonderful community. For this reason, I must step away.”

DeYoung added that he’ll release a longer statement explaining his decision to step down in the coming days.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio.
