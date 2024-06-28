Josephine County defunds OSU Extension service, again

Commissioners voted 2-1 to stop funding for the Oregon State University-run extension service. Commissioners Herman Baertschiger and John West said that OSU hasn’t been transparent about the nearly half a million dollars in tax revenue it gets from the county.

Baertschiger said he wants the funds to be used for livestock education rather than the range of programs currently offerred, as well as administration costs.

“You need to know that I still feel that there is value in 4-H," he said. "But it might be time that we looked at restructuring it and the state of Oregon takes a look at how 4-H is being utilized in the state of Oregon.”

Extension Service Interim Director Kris Elliot disputed the commissioners statements, and said the district has been actively working with commissioners for the past year.

County commissioners had previously cut funding to the district during last year’s budget cycle.

On top of not collecting tax revenue for the next year, commissioners' decision will also prevent the university from using its remaining funds to keep operations running, Elliot said.

“That certainly was a shock to us, and very surprising, because that certainly would have carried us through another year and given time for the voters to make their voices heard,” he said.

According to the district's proposed budget, there was still $262,500 left in its general fund.

Voters already approved this tax district in 1996. But, commissioners could put it on the November ballot at a future meeting to give residents another say.

"If it passes again this November, it essentially would be the same type of initiative," said Elliot. "The commissioners would still have to vote to approve a budget and collect a levy. So at the end of the day, it might be a voice from the public saying we want this. But we would still need commissioners who would adopt the budget as recommended by the budget committee, and who would move the budget forward."

Funding the district was recommended by the county's budget committee, which is composed of two members of the public and the three commissioners.

Commissioner Dan DeYoung supported funding the district for the next year, as well as putting it on the ballot in November, to have voters decide.

Elliot said OSU will continue to work with Josephine County officials to find a way to bring the extension service back. But, he added, it's more difficult to restart a program that's stopped completely, rather than keeping an existing one running.