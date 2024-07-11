Josephine County commissioner issued reprimand for violating sexual harassment policy

The incident in question, according to Josephine County Assistant Legal Counsel Stephanie Nuttall, was a moment when Commissioner DeYoung interrupted Finance Director Sandy Novak during a public meeting by jokingly asking her to sit on his lap while patting his thighs.

A moment of silence followed, and DeYoung laughed. He then offered up his chair, to which Novak replied, “No thank you.”

A press release issued by the County on July 9 said the investigation revealed DeYoung’s conduct did not meet its core values which “emphasize our employees as our greatest resource, the provision of professional services, and integrity” in addition to violating its sexual harassment policy.

Nuttall said the investigation began when her office began receiving complaints about DeYoung’s behavior.

The day after the meeting, during a weekly business session, a Grants Pass resident brought the matter to the commissioners during the public comments section, saying DeYoung’s actions were “very inappropriate.”

“I apologize for my actions,” DeYoung said in response. “It was unprofessional, and I agree with you. That’s not the place to do it. On camera is not the place to do it.”

DeYoung did not respond to JPR for comment.

On July 10, Novak gave a public comment during the next weekly business meeting. “This was not an isolated incident,” she said.

Novak added that her role as finance director is not to make final decisions on policy or choose sides. “My job is to serve each and every one of the elected officials that the citizens of this county put into this office. How do I serve a commissioner who is asking me to sit on his lap?” she said.

For violating the County’s sexual harassment policy and not meeting its core values, DeYoung’s interaction with Novak will be restricted and he will be issued a written warning and reprimand. He will also undergo additional training regarding acceptable workplace behavior.