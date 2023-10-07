Oregon Gov. Kotek visits Jackson Co., talks Measure 110, housing

One issue on her mind is the fentanyl crisis the state is facing.

Recently, some cities and counties in Southern Oregon have called for the repeal of Measure 110, which decriminalized small amounts of illegal drugs for personal use. The illegal use of fentanyl in Jackson County has especially alarmed public health officials. Over the summer, 10 overdose deaths were recorded in just 5 days.

In Jackson County on Friday, Kotek said addressing public safety around drug use is important, including prohibiting the public use of illicit drugs.

“From Portland to the border, we are working on bringing more Oregon State police resources to go after the folks who are selling fentanyl as well," she said.

The governor is open to changes from the legislature to address these issues, as well as whatever comes from a joint legislative committee.

She said she’s aware of efforts to repeal Measure 110, but she’s instead focusing on the work the legislature is doing.

Despite being more than 200 miles from the state’s largest city, Southern Oregon shares other problems, including a housing and homelessness crisis.

Kotek has focused this year on first addressing the immediate need to get people off the streets. But, the ultimate goal of homeless shelters is to help transition people into permanent housing, she said.

“So that will be the primary focus for me in the February legislative session is housing development," Kotek said. "Money for housing development, workforce housing, different tools for local government to have more expedited ability to do construction.”

Southern Oregon specifically is in need of faster construction for affordable housing. Some of the largest housing projects in the Rogue Valley meant to replace what was lost in the 2020 Almeda fire have been delayed by financial and oversight issues. Many fire survivors are still residing in temporary housing.