Over $40 million in state funding for three affordable housing projects in Phoenix

The Royal Oaks Mobile Manor manufactured home park burned down in the 2020 Almeda Fire. But a series of new modular homes being installed there were recently found to be uninhabitable after construction defects were discovered.

Oregon Housing and Community Services says a new $11 million allotment in funding for the project is meant solely for repaying a bridge loan used to purchase the site and completing the infrastructure work, including electric hookups, road construction and foundations for the homes.

The rest of the state funding will go to two other apartment complexes in Phoenix that were awarded special loans from OHCS, through the state's LIFT program.

The apartments will add 160 units of housing for low-income and marginalized groups in the region.

One of the projects, called Pacific Flats, is being developed in partnership with several cultural non-profits, including the farmworker advocacy group Unete and the indigenous group Red Earth Descendants.

The funding awarded to these projects is meant to fast-track affordable housing in the state, with an emphasis on marginalized communities. The projects that receive this state funding should be ready for move-in in less than three years.

Both apartment projects in Phoenix are expecting to break ground early next year.