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Underground History

Digging into discoveries from Oregon field schools

By Chelsea Rose
Published August 28, 2026 at 4:07 PM PDT
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A day in the life of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology Field School.
SOULA
A day in the life of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology Field School.

For our second annual Archaeological Field School Roundup, Underground History host Chelsea Rose is joined by Chris Ruiz, interim director of the Archaeological Research Division at the University of Oregon's Museum of Natural and Cultural History, and Oregon State University professor Molly Carney to discuss highlights, challenges, cool finds and the best ways to unwind after a month in the field.

Guests

  • Chris Ruiz, interim director, archaeological research division, University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History
  • Molly Carney, anthropological archaeologist, Oregon State University
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Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News and Information Service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.
See stories by Chelsea Rose