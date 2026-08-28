Digging into discoveries from Oregon field schools
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For our second annual Archaeological Field School Roundup, Underground History host Chelsea Rose is joined by Chris Ruiz, interim director of the Archaeological Research Division at the University of Oregon's Museum of Natural and Cultural History, and Oregon State University professor Molly Carney to discuss highlights, challenges, cool finds and the best ways to unwind after a month in the field.
Guests
- Chris Ruiz, interim director, archaeological research division, University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History
- Molly Carney, anthropological archaeologist, Oregon State University