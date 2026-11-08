How one nonprofit uses 'extravagant tenderness' to transform post-incarceration support in Southern Oregon

When people return to communities after incarceration, navigating the immediate barriers of housing, employment, and social connection can be overwhelming. Founded in 2020 by Executive Director Abigail (Abby) Lewis, Medford-based nonprofit Golden Rule ReEntry offers support meant to restore dignity and reduce recidivism.

A holistic approach built on relationships

Golden Rule Re-Entry operates under a philosophy inspired by Homeboy Industries founder Father Gregory Boyle, who championed a culture of "extravagant tenderness." Rather than treating services as brief administrative exchanges, Golden Rule ReEntry seeks to create deep, human-centered connection with newly-released offenders.

"We treat each person as a full spectrum individual and we do all the services, the housing, the employment, the life skills, the case management, resource navigation; and those are what I would call the bricks," Lewis said. "We are relational, not transactional."

The organization's four primary pillars—housing, career pathways, life skills, and peer case management—work to support each individual's broader well-being. The Medford Drop-In Center offers a welcoming space where participants can access computer facilities, essential supplies, driver’s licenses, work clothes, and peer guidance.

Lived experience as a catalyst for trust

Golden Rule ReEntry's core principle is its commitment to staffing front-facing roles with people who have personal experience with the justice system.

"Nothing about us without us," Lewis said.

Among those leaders is Brandi Ferreira, a career pathways case manager who served multiple state and federal sentences before finding her path to advocacy. Today, Ferreira helps participants build confidence, navigate job applications, and secure fair-chance employment. She also serves on Oregon's Fair Chance to Advance Advisory Board. Ferreira described her work as building confidence and belief of formerly incarcerated individuals to be productive members of the community.

"Being able to walk beside people and really just believe in them until they can believe in themselves," Ferreira said. She reflected on her own journey.

"My past no longer holds me back," Ferreira said. "It actually lifts me up."

Through mock interviews, resume preparation, and handoffs prior to release, Ferreira works closely with clients to address their fears about re-entering the community.

"Connection is the opposite of addiction," Ferreira said. "You can't keep what you have without giving it away."

Strengthening communities and breaking cycles

Golden Rule Re-Entry also seeks to generate economic and social benefits across Southern Oregon. Each month, about 200 people are released from state prisons into the Jackson County region, Lewis said. In Oregon, incarcerating one individual costs approximately $79,000 annually. By helping participants get jobs and housing and pay taxes, Golden Rule ReEntry works to reduce recidivism while cultivating community members who can make positive contributions to the local economy and foster safer communities.

But the need for the types of services offered by Golden Rule ReEntry is greater than the organization's current capacity. Over an 18-month period, Ferreira alone assisted nearly 200 individuals with criminal records in finding jobs across Jackson and Josephine Counties. And the housing provided by the group is at capacity, with a long waiting list.

Through transitional housing, community civics classes, and partnerships with local employers, Golden Rule Re-Entry works to help returning citizens get fully integrated into civic life.

"Every service that we offer is just an opportunity for us to be kind," Lewis said. The hope is that the community being served will support that kindness, from which it benefits.

For more information, visit the organization's website, goldernrulereentry.org.

JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, is joined in the JPR studio on Nov. 5, 2026 by Brandi Ferreira (center), career pathways case manager at Golder Rule ReEntry and Abigail Lewis, founder and executive director of Golden Rule ReEntry in Medford, Oregon. JPR engineer and associate producer Kara Everitt is in the control booth.

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