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The Jefferson Exchange

Southern Oregon’s wilderness offered cover. Local connections helped fugitives stay

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 4, 2026 at 3:13 PM PST
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147 Star Fire Truck. Early 20th century. Men unknown. Two on left may be Brite brothers (believed to be outlaws).
Laura Ahearn
147 Star Fire Truck. Early 20th century. Men unknown. Two on left may be Brite brothers (believed to be outlaws).

Southern Oregon’s rugged backcountry gave fugitives places to hide. Staying on the run also meant relying on people nearby, historian Laura Ahearn said — sometimes with their willing help, sometimes without it.

Ahearn, president of the McKee Bridge Historical Society, said the region was “prime ground for folks to hide out and go on the lam.”

In the cases she studied, wilderness skills alone weren’t enough to sustain a fugitive’s prolonged stay.

“In every one of these cases for the prolonged stays of outlaws, you do see some usually voluntary but sometimes unvoluntary forms of support that they relied on from other people in the area,” Ahearn said.

Her research brought together cases she had initially encountered separately, revealing recurring themes and connections among local people.

“I started to realize, oh, there's so many cases I've learned about and they share common themes,” Ahearn said. “Or there's one item that relates to another case that puts them together like a daisy chain.”

Those connections reach into families whose names remain familiar in the region.

“There are a lot of recognizable names which are still recognizable in our community today,” she said.

That history is the focus of her presentation, “The Biggest Manhunt in the Siskiyous,” part of the Windows in Time series jointly sponsored by the Southern Oregon Historical Society and Jackson County Library Services.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. He's an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange, where she brings a storyteller’s curiosity to conversations about the people, ideas and issues shaping our region. Natalie has more than 20 years of communications experience and a background spanning visual arts, multimedia production and law.
See stories by Natalie Golay