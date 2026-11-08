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The Jefferson Exchange

OIT students, community leaders collaborate to reimagine Klamath Falls as a true college town

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 8, 2026 at 7:35 AM PST
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Students engaged in design thinking workshops, interviewing community stakeholders, working alongside community experts, and building prototypes at Ready, Set, Innovate on the campus of Oregon Institute of Technology in 2025. The 5th Annual Ready, Set Innovate is set for Nov. 6, 2026.
Kamrin Nielsen
Students engaged in design thinking workshops, interviewing community stakeholders, working alongside community experts, and building prototypes at Ready, Set, Innovate on the campus of Oregon Institute of Technology in 2025. The 5th Annual Ready, Set Innovate is set for Nov. 6, 2026.

Oregon Institute of Technology is hosting its fifth annual "Ready, Set, Innovate" innovation clinic at the campus Center for Excellence in Engineering and Technology. The daylong event brings together 140 high school and college students alongside community mentors to tackle a central challenge: How might we reimagine Klamath Falls as a college town rather than a town with a college?

Through a fast-paced five-hour design-thinking sprint, student teams collaborate directly with local stakeholders to develop and prototype user-centered solutions.

Professor of Economics Hallie Neupert, who oversees the clinic, highlighted the value of equipping students with creative problem-solving skills. She emphasized that fostering collaboration between the university and local residents generates broader economic vitality.

"What we believe is the world we live in, it's very messy and ambiguous and a little bit chaotic," Neupert said. "The hope is that over time the ideas that these students are generating at this clinic will become more a part of the common conversation in our community as we talk about ways to overcome the challenges that we face."

Students engaged in building prototypes to visualize their ideas at Ready, Set, Innovate on the campus of Oregon Institute of Technology in 2025. The 5th Annual Ready, Set Innovate is set for Nov. 6, 2026.
Kamrin Nielsen
Students engaged in building prototypes to visualize their ideas at Ready, Set, Innovate on the campus of Oregon Institute of Technology in 2025. The 5th Annual Ready, Set Innovate is set for Nov. 6, 2026.

For Oregon Tech freshman Brooke Riche, the clinic played a defining role in her education. Riche attended Ready, Set, Innovate two years in a row as a Portland high school student before deciding to move to Klamath Falls to major in business management. Now stepping into the role of a student mentor, Riche recalled how the supportive environment shaped her decision.

"Everyone wanted to see us succeed in what we wanted to do, and it really just made me feel like I was part of the community there," Riche said.

The day-long engagement concludes with a prototype parade, where teams present their concepts to community members. Organizers hope the event continues to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem across South-Central Oregon.

Event

Nov 6, 9 am - 2:30 pm: Ready, Set, Innovate
Location: Oregon Tech campus, Center for Excellence in Engineering and Technology

Guests

  • Hallie Neupert, professor of economics, Oregon Institute of Technology
  • Brooke Riche, business management student, OIT
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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. He's an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange, where she brings a storyteller’s curiosity to conversations about the people, ideas and issues shaping our region. Natalie has more than 20 years of communications experience and a background spanning visual arts, multimedia production and law.
See stories by Natalie Golay