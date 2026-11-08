OIT students, community leaders collaborate to reimagine Klamath Falls as a true college town

Oregon Institute of Technology is hosting its fifth annual "Ready, Set, Innovate" innovation clinic at the campus Center for Excellence in Engineering and Technology. The daylong event brings together 140 high school and college students alongside community mentors to tackle a central challenge: How might we reimagine Klamath Falls as a college town rather than a town with a college?

Through a fast-paced five-hour design-thinking sprint, student teams collaborate directly with local stakeholders to develop and prototype user-centered solutions.

Professor of Economics Hallie Neupert, who oversees the clinic, highlighted the value of equipping students with creative problem-solving skills. She emphasized that fostering collaboration between the university and local residents generates broader economic vitality.

"What we believe is the world we live in, it's very messy and ambiguous and a little bit chaotic," Neupert said. "The hope is that over time the ideas that these students are generating at this clinic will become more a part of the common conversation in our community as we talk about ways to overcome the challenges that we face."

Kamrin Nielsen Students engaged in building prototypes to visualize their ideas at Ready, Set, Innovate on the campus of Oregon Institute of Technology in 2025. The 5th Annual Ready, Set Innovate is set for Nov. 6, 2026.

For Oregon Tech freshman Brooke Riche, the clinic played a defining role in her education. Riche attended Ready, Set, Innovate two years in a row as a Portland high school student before deciding to move to Klamath Falls to major in business management. Now stepping into the role of a student mentor, Riche recalled how the supportive environment shaped her decision.

"Everyone wanted to see us succeed in what we wanted to do, and it really just made me feel like I was part of the community there," Riche said.

The day-long engagement concludes with a prototype parade, where teams present their concepts to community members. Organizers hope the event continues to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem across South-Central Oregon.

Event

Nov 6, 9 am - 2:30 pm: Ready, Set, Innovate

Location: Oregon Tech campus, Center for Excellence in Engineering and Technology

Guests