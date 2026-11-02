LGBTQ+ college aid, ranchers and campus arrests

Health care and rising costs divide Bentz and Beck in Oregon’s 2nd District

More than a third of Republican Rep. Cliff Bentz’s constituents use Medicaid. Democratic challenger Chris Beck wants to repeal legislation expected to cut the program’s spending. Bentz defends its work requirements and points to funding for rural hospitals as the candidates compete to represent Southern, Central and Eastern Oregon.

How FAFSA can shut LGBTQ+ young adults out of college

For students cut off from their families, applying for college aid can mean documenting painful personal experiences. Federal rules generally require parents’ financial information for undergraduates younger than 24. LGBTQ+ students in Oregon describe navigating exceptions, finding scholarships and facing uncertainty about whether they can afford to stay enrolled.

Northwest cattle ranchers move on with Republicans despite hits to their industry under Trump

High diesel costs and falling cattle prices following President Donald Trump’s beef import deal are squeezing Eastern Oregon ranchers. But some interviewed say those frustrations won’t change their Republican votes, citing deeply held values and dissatisfaction with Oregon’s Democratic leadership.

Protests and heavy police presence during Turning Point USA event at the University of Oregon

Police stood around an outdoor campus venue and atop nearby buildings as conservative commentator Alex Stein debated students and protesters in Eugene. Some students criticized the university’s advance notice. The university said three protesters were arrested on allegations of disorderly conduct and harassment.