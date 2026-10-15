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The Jefferson Exchange

Medford screening brings stories of outdoor learning to the Holly Theatre

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 15, 2026 at 2:27 PM PDT
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A child explores the natural environment in a still image captured from the award-winning documentary film, In Our Nature.
James Parker
A child explores the natural environment in a still image captured from the award-winning documentary film, "In Our Nature. "

A flower farm in Chicago, a forest school in Kentucky and a program for grieving military families in Texas share a place in “In Our Nature,” a documentary coming to Medford’s Holly Theatre on Oct. 24.

Co-produced by Southern Oregon writer Juliet Grable, a freelance contributor to Jefferson Public Radio, and directed by James Parker, the film explores how learning outdoors can bring people together. Its three stories make the case for environmental education as an essential part of learning, with benefits that reach beyond the classroom.

“What we came to find and what we hope is communicated through the film is that environmental education is an essential part of what it means to be educated in general,” Parker said.

For Grable, the film’s message reflects something fundamental.

“The connection to nature is part of what we need as human animals,” she said.

She hopes the screening will bring together educators, naturalists and others working on outdoor programs across the region.

"Hopefully, the film can be a gateway to sparking the kinds of conversations that can lead to action and connection," Grable said.

A student tends to plants. Still image from the award-winning documentary In Our Nature.
James Parker
A student tends to plants. Still image from the award-winning documentary In Our Nature.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay