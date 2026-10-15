Medford screening brings stories of outdoor learning to the Holly Theatre

A flower farm in Chicago, a forest school in Kentucky and a program for grieving military families in Texas share a place in “In Our Nature,” a documentary coming to Medford’s Holly Theatre on Oct. 24.

Co-produced by Southern Oregon writer Juliet Grable, a freelance contributor to Jefferson Public Radio, and directed by James Parker, the film explores how learning outdoors can bring people together. Its three stories make the case for environmental education as an essential part of learning, with benefits that reach beyond the classroom.

“What we came to find and what we hope is communicated through the film is that environmental education is an essential part of what it means to be educated in general,” Parker said.

For Grable, the film’s message reflects something fundamental.

“The connection to nature is part of what we need as human animals,” she said.

She hopes the screening will bring together educators, naturalists and others working on outdoor programs across the region.

"Hopefully, the film can be a gateway to sparking the kinds of conversations that can lead to action and connection," Grable said.

James Parker A student tends to plants. Still image from the award-winning documentary In Our Nature.

Event

“In Our Nature” screens Oct. 24 at the Holly Theatre in downtown Medford. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the 60-minute film begins at 6:30 p.m. The screening is open to the public. Tickets and more information are available online.

Guest