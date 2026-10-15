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The Jefferson Exchange

Humboldt County clerk explains election safeguards and same-day registration

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 15, 2026 at 2:51 PM PDT
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A voter casts their ballot at the Sacramento County voter registration and elections office in Sacramento on Nov. 7, 2022.
Rahul Lal
/
CalMatters
A voter casts their ballot at the Sacramento County voter registration and elections office in Sacramento on Nov. 7, 2022.

Preparing for an election in Humboldt County takes months of work, from recruiting poll workers and checking voter guides to securing ballots as they move through the counting process.

County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Juan Pablo Cervantes said that work involves both protecting ballots and helping residents navigate voting requirements. His advice for avoiding lines: Return your ballot early.

“If you want to avoid lines, get that ballot in as soon as possible,” Cervantes said.

California also allows same-day voter registration for eligible residents who miss the regular registration deadline, a process formally known as conditional voter registration.

“Those are really scary words that really just mean that we have a mechanism in place to protect your right to vote,” Cervantes said.

He said Humboldt County’s election safeguards include signature checks, voting machines kept disconnected from the internet, physical seals and two-person teams transporting ballots collected from drop boxes.

“But at every step of the way, we either have a log, a seal, or some other control in place to make sure that that integrity stays through,” Cervantes said.

The county also works with the Elections Transparency Project, an independent nonprofit that scans ballots to allow public review of ballots and election results.

For Cervantes, elected in 2022, civic participation has personal roots. He grew up with immigrant parents who valued getting involved.

"I'm the child of immigrants," he said. "So when my mom got citizenship, it was a pretty big deal in our household."

Encouraged by his mother, he worked at the polls nearly every year from age 18 until joining the elections office.

His responsibilities now extend beyond elections to maintaining public records that document major moments in residents’ lives.

“I kind of interface with some of the big moments in life,” Cervantes said. “When they have a child, I have their birth certificate.”

The Humboldt County Office of Elections Presents: "The Life Cycle of A Ballot"

Guest

  • Juan Pablo Cervantes, Humboldt County
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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay