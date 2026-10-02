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The Jefferson Exchange

Jackson County Master Gardeners mix science with hands-on gardening

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 2, 2026 at 2:39 PM PDT
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Grace Florjancic (left), coordinator of the Master Gardener Program at OSU's southern Oregon extension service, teaches a microgreens class at the Medford Library as part of the Cultivating Companions Program on Aug. 28, 2026.
Courtesy of Grace Florjancic
Grace Florjancic (left), coordinator of the Master Gardener Program at OSU's southern Oregon extension service, teaches a microgreens class at the Medford Library as part of the Cultivating Companions Program on Aug. 28, 2026.

For Rogue Valley gardeners, success often comes through trial and error — and knowing where to turn for reliable advice.

Oregon State University Extension’s Jackson County Master Gardener Program offers gardening education, plant clinics and volunteer training from its Central Point office. Program coordinator Grace Florjancic said beginning gardeners shouldn’t be discouraged when something doesn’t work.

“Every time that you have a failure in the garden, it is a learning opportunity to get better and do something more successful the next time,” Florjancic said.

For people just starting out, she recommends keeping projects manageable rather than trying to remake an entire yard at once.

The program also trains residents to become Master Gardener volunteers. The 2027 program is a 14-week course running from January through April and costs $300.

Participants study topics including botany, soil management, pest identification and plant problems through a mix of online coursework and weekly hands-on sessions in Central Point.

Participants also complete at least 45 volunteer hours. Volunteer opportunities include answering gardening questions through the Plant Clinic and helping with other educational projects.

The Plant Clinic offers research-based help with plant, insect and garden problems throughout the year.

Florjancic said successful gardening draws on both research and experience.

“There is a lot of the hard science that goes into gardening, but it is also very much an art,” she said.

This month, the Jackson County Master Gardener Association is also holding its annual Winter Dreams Summer Gardens symposium. The online event runs Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24 and includes 16 presentations on gardening topics. Registration costs $30.

Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green and Grace Florjancic in the JPR studio on Oct. 1, 2026. JPR engineer and associate producer Kara Everitt is in the engineering booth.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green and Grace Florjancic in the JPR studio on Oct. 1, 2026. JPR engineer and associate producer Kara Everitt is in the engineering booth.

Guest

  • Grace Florjancic, coordinator, Jackson County Master Gardener Program, OSU Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center
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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay