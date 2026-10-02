Jackson County Master Gardeners mix science with hands-on gardening

For Rogue Valley gardeners, success often comes through trial and error — and knowing where to turn for reliable advice.

Oregon State University Extension’s Jackson County Master Gardener Program offers gardening education, plant clinics and volunteer training from its Central Point office. Program coordinator Grace Florjancic said beginning gardeners shouldn’t be discouraged when something doesn’t work.

“Every time that you have a failure in the garden, it is a learning opportunity to get better and do something more successful the next time,” Florjancic said.

For people just starting out, she recommends keeping projects manageable rather than trying to remake an entire yard at once.

The program also trains residents to become Master Gardener volunteers. The 2027 program is a 14-week course running from January through April and costs $300.

Participants study topics including botany, soil management, pest identification and plant problems through a mix of online coursework and weekly hands-on sessions in Central Point.

Participants also complete at least 45 volunteer hours. Volunteer opportunities include answering gardening questions through the Plant Clinic and helping with other educational projects.

The Plant Clinic offers research-based help with plant, insect and garden problems throughout the year.

Florjancic said successful gardening draws on both research and experience.

“There is a lot of the hard science that goes into gardening, but it is also very much an art,” she said.

This month, the Jackson County Master Gardener Association is also holding its annual Winter Dreams Summer Gardens symposium. The online event runs Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24 and includes 16 presentations on gardening topics. Registration costs $30.

JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green and Grace Florjancic in the JPR studio on Oct. 1, 2026. JPR engineer and associate producer Kara Everitt is in the engineering booth.

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