New plan would link Rogue Valley bike path to farms and wineries

More than five years after the 2020 Almeda Fire, Talent and Phoenix are pursuing economic recovery through outdoor recreation. The Wine Country Biking Routes project is one of eight initiatives selected statewide for Travel Oregon’s Recreation Ready Program.

This project aims to turn the Rogue Valley into a destination for cyclists by linking the 20-mile Bear Creek Greenway to nearby wineries, orchards and cultural sites.

Organizers envision a network of routes ranging from five to 50 miles, designed for riders of all skill levels. Bob Hackett, executive director of Travel Southern Oregon, said the goal is to build on what already exists.

“I see people on their bikes doing these routes every day anyway,” Hackett said. “Let’s formalize it.”

The current nine-month planning phase focuses on accessibility, including ADA-compliant design and infrastructure for adaptive bicycles.

Planners are also considering e-bike charging stations near local businesses to encourage visitors to stop and spend money while recharging.

Darby Ayers-Flood, executive director of the Talent Business Alliance, describes the project as a catalyst for growth.

"This program will help us transform our vision for Wine Country Biking Routes into a reality, one that supports economic recovery," she said in a news release.

Ayers-Flood described bicycling as "one of the legs of the stool" for broader economic revitalization.

The project is in an initial planning phase. If selected for the next phase, it could receive an additional $100,000 for implementation.

Guests

Darby Ayers-Flood , mayor of Talent and executive director of Talent Business Alliance

, mayor of Talent and executive director of Talent Business Alliance Bob Hackett, executive director, Travel Southern Oregon