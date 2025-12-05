JPR News: Solar farm proposed in Ashland | $200M behavioral health facility proposed in Shasta County
The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:
Residents object to solar project planned at Ashland’s northern entrance
Shasta County health officials now support proposed $200 million behavioral health facility
Oregon Institute of Technology receives grant to support its new construction management program