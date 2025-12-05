© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

JPR News: Solar farm proposed in Ashland | $200M behavioral health facility proposed in Shasta County

By JPR News Team
Published December 5, 2025 at 10:30 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Jack's Solar Farm near Boulder, Colorado.
Werner Slocum
/
Agriculture.com
Jack's Solar Farm near Boulder, Colorado.

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

Residents object to solar project planned at Ashland’s northern entrance

Shasta County health officials now support proposed $200 million behavioral health facility

Oregon Institute of Technology receives grant to support its new construction management program

Logo for "The Debrief", a JX Podcast

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Jefferson ExchangeAppfeed
Stay Connected
JPR News Team
News reporting team for Jefferson Public Radio.
See stories by JPR News Team