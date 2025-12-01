© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

News: Rogue Ales is done | Beavers make a comeback (not football) | shark superhighway

By Natalie Golay
Published December 1, 2025 at 10:02 AM PST
Rogue Ales & Spirits, one of the country’s largest craft breweries by volume, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, citing more than $16.7 million in debts.
Rogue Pubs
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay hosts a showcase of news features from the JPR listening region and our media partners across the Pacific Northwest. Stories include:

KLCC's Zac Ziegler: Oregon's beer industry loses an iconic company, Rogue Ales

KLCC's Tiffany Eckert: Beavers in Oregon are making a comeback due to human conservation efforts

OPB's Jes Burns: Southwest Washington's Willapa Bay turns into a shark superhighway every summer

Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
