The Debrief

JPR News: Resignations erode parent trust at Bandon School District

By JPR News Team
Published December 19, 2025 at 1:41 PM PST
Students protest outside the Bandon School District office in June 2025 due to involuntary teacher transfers.
Courtesy of Jen Ells
/
OPB
Students protest outside the Bandon School District office in June 2025 due to involuntary teacher transfers.

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week.

Turmoil at Bandon School District leads to resignations, parental concern
Division has pervaded the small district, with some accusing the superintendent of misconduct.

Humboldt County adopts regional climate action plan

The plan focuses on transportation, development standards, and preparing for California’s 2045 climate goals.

A Northern California community familiar with disaster pulls together after losing a historic mill

The Roseburg Forest Products mill was one of the largest employers in Siskiyou County. In December, it laid off its entire workforce. Now, for the first time since its founding, the small community of Weed is a mill town without a mill.

  • Justin Higginbottom, public health and safety reporter
  • Roman Battaglia, science, environment and politics reporter
  • Jane Vaughan, housing, homelessness and education reporter

JPR News Team
News reporting team for Jefferson Public Radio.
