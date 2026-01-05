Ashland High School Culinary Arts Program: inspiring students; teaching real world skills

Host Will Smith is joined in-studio by Ashland High School's Culinary Director, Maryetta Jacques, and two of her students, Riya Madrone and Cameron Kukuk.

William Smith Ashland High School Culinary students preparing food in the school kitchen

The popular arts culinary program teaches students real-world kitchen techniques and provides a solid foundation in transferable skills that will serve them in any career they choose. Beyond food safety, preparation, knife skills, and kitchen organization, they also learn about teamwork, creativity, and adaptability in a cooperative environment.

Hollandaise Sauce Recipe

Ingredients

3 large egg yolks



1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice



1 tsp Dijon mustard



1/2 cup unsalted butter, (8 Tbsp)



1/4 tsp fine sea salt, or more to taste



1/8 tsp cayenne pepper, or more to taste



Traditional Preparation:

1. Separate the egg yolks from the egg whites. Store the egg whites in an airtight container in the fridge for another recipe.

2. Add the egg yolks to a heat proof bowl and whisk vigorously over a Bain Marie.

3. Melt the butter in a saucepan (just to the point of melted, don't overheat) and add them to the egg mixture slowly.

4. Continue whisking until the mixture starts to thicken, then immediately remove from heat. It should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Add the Dijon, lemon juice, cayenne, and salt.

5. Serve right away (with eggs benedict) or cover to keep warm. If the sauce gets too thick, whisk in a teaspoon of warm water to loosen it up.

Alternative: Blender Instructions

1. Melt the butter in a microwave or on the stovetop.

2. Add the egg yolks, lemon juice, dijon, salt and cayenne pepper into a high powered blender and blend for 5 seconds until o til combined.

3. With the blender running on medium high, slowly stream in the hot butter into the mixture until it's emulsified.