JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Alice Di Micele and Force of Nature

By Danielle Kelly,
Dave Jackson
Published September 6, 2024 at 12:39 PM PDT
Alice Di Micele and Force of Nature in a JPR Live Session
Danielle Kelly / JPR
Alice Di Micele and Force of Nature in a JPR Live Session
Alice Di Micele and Force of Nature in a JPR Live Session
Alice Di Micele and Force of Nature in a JPR Live Session
Alice Di Micele and Force of Nature in a JPR Live Session
Alice Di Micele and Force of Nature in a JPR Live Session
Veteran Southern Oregon singer/songwriter Alice Di Micele joined us along with her band Force of Nature. She's getting ready for a solo tour that includes dates in Colorado and the Midwest.

With a powerful, dynamic voice, Alice Di Micele's sound combines many aspects of Americana from folk to jazz to blues to rock. She plays solo, in duos and trios, and in this JPR Live Session she performs with her band Force of Nature featuring Matt Spencer on bass, Andy Casad on guitar, and Nick Kirby on drums. The full band will be performing at Pheasant Field Family Farm in Medford on September 14.

Alice Di Micele's songs combine powerful commentary on social and environmental issues as well as reflections on her personal journey. In the last few years she released Every Seed We Plant, an album of original tunes, the title of which refers to Grandma Aggie, a Native American leader from Southern Oregon who died a few years ago. She followed it up with an album over cover songs Interpretations Vol 1. - with songs originally written by Christine McVie, Abbey Lincoln, Grateful Dead, Neil Young and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Alice's appreciation of Tom Petty is also evident in one of her side projects, the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band, Petty Thievery.

Hear her play songs spanning her long career and a conversation with Danielle Kelly in this JPR Live Session. Find more about Alice Di Micele at her website.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios and made possible with support from the Talent Club in Talent serving cold drinks in an even cooler atmosphere in downtown Talent, OR. Find their live music schedule here.

Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
