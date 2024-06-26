© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Sean Hayes

By Dave Jackson
Published June 26, 2024 at 12:19 PM PDT
Sean Hayes dropped by the JPR Steve Nelson Performance studio ahead of concert in Lithia Park in Ashland. He's known for his insightful lyrics and multi-genre soulful sound.

Now based in the Bay Area in California, Sean Hayes was born in New York City and raised in North Carolina. His musical beginnings were playing in a band that played Irish and Old Time tunes. His sound incorporates elements of folk and R&B all honed playing in clubs and stages around San Francisco.

In this JPR Live Session hosted by Danielle Kelly hear Sean talk about his career and play some tunes solo/acoustic including an unreleased new song from an upcoming recording.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios and made possible with support from The Talent Club with cold drinks and live music in a casual atmosphere in Talent, OR. Find their live music schedule here

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
