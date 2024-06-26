JPR Live Session - Sean Hayes

Now based in the Bay Area in California, Sean Hayes was born in New York City and raised in North Carolina. His musical beginnings were playing in a band that played Irish and Old Time tunes. His sound incorporates elements of folk and R&B all honed playing in clubs and stages around San Francisco.

In this JPR Live Session hosted by Danielle Kelly hear Sean talk about his career and play some tunes solo/acoustic including an unreleased new song from an upcoming recording.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios and made possible with support from The Talent Club with cold drinks and live music in a casual atmosphere in Talent, OR. Find their live music schedule here