JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Advance Base and Karima Walker

By Dave Jackson
Published June 6, 2024 at 1:30 PM PDT
Karima Walker (left) Owen Asworth, aka Advance Base, with his Ominichord in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
1 of 3  — Karima Walker (left) Owen Asworth, aka Advance Base, with his Ominichord in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Karima Walker (left) Owen Asworth, aka Advance Base, with his Ominichord in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Danielle Kelly / JPR
Karima Walker performing in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
2 of 3  — Karima Walker performing in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Karima Walker performing in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Danielle Kelly / JPR
Owen Ashworth aka Advance Base performing at JPR
3 of 3  — Owen Ashworth aka Advance Base performing at JPR
Owen Ashworth aka Advance Base performing at JPR
Owen Ashworth aka Advance Base performing at JPR

Daniel Kelly hosts this JPR Live Session featuring two artists who record on the Chicago-based label, Ordinal Records.

Advance Base is the story-song synth-pop project of Chicago, IL singer/songwriter Owen Ashworth (formerly of Casiotone for the Painfully Alone). Using a two-handed arsenal of electric piano, Omnichord, samplers, effect pedals & drum machines, Ashworth builds minimalist, heavy-hearted, & nostalgia-obsessed ballads around his conversational baritone. The warm, electronic sound of Advance Base has been described as "lo-fi," "depressed" & "weirdly uplifting."

Tucson, Arizona interdisciplinary artist Karima Walker walks a line between two worlds. Aside from her long resume of collaborative work with artists in the diverse fields of dance, sculpture, film, photography and creative non-fiction, Walker has long nurtured a duality within her work as a musician, developing her own sonic language as a sound designer in tandem with her craft as a singer/songwriter. The polarity within Walker’s music has never been so articulately explored, or graced with as much intention, as on her new album, Waking the Dreaming Body.

Hear them talk about their careers, the Omnichord - an electronic instrument similar to an autoharp - and perform live in this JPR Live Session.

This JPR Live Session is made possible with support from Talent Club offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmsophere in downtown Talent Oregon. Their live music schedule is available at talentclublive.com

JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
