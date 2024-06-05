© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

Open Air Amplified Presents, Open Mic Night

By Dave Jackson
Published June 5, 2024 at 2:55 PM PDT
Sophia Phoenix in a JPR Live Session
1 of 5  — Sophia Phoenix and Matthew Kriemalman at JPR
Sophia Phoenix in a JPR Live Session
Danielle Kelly / JPR
The Miller Twins in the JPR Studio with Dave Jackson
2 of 5  — The Miller Twins at JPR with Dave Jackson
The Miller Twins - Nat (left), Ben (right)
Jon Griffin / JPR
Travis Puntarelli and Rob Taylor at JPR - The Balladir
3 of 5  — The Balladir performs at JPR
The Balladir in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Dave Jackson / JPR
Mountaintop Sound - Left to right - April McPherson, Ceridwyn Ames, Steven Swift, Coleman Antonucci
4 of 5  — Mountaintop Sound in their home studio for a JPR Live Session
Mountaintop Sound - Left to right - April McPherson, Ceridwyn Ames, Steven Swift, Coleman Antonucci
Dave Jackson / JPR
Left to Right - Geo Betus, Denver LaMont, Charlee Prayers, Julian Koell
5 of 5  — Charlee Prayers in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Left to Right - Geo Betus, Denver LaMont, Charlee Prayers, Julian Koell
Danielle Kelly / JPR

Get to know some of the musicians from the Southern Oregon area - hear JPR Live Sessions with The Balladir, Sophia Phoenix, Miller Twins, Charlee Prayers and Mountaintop Sound.

In this special JPR Live Session, we asked some local musicians to record JPR Live Sessions for what we're calling Open Mic Night.

Hear conversations and live performances with:

The Balladir - https://balladir.bandcamp.com/

Sophia Phoenix - https://sophiaphoenix.com/

The Miller Twins - https://themillertwinsmusic.com/

Charlee Prayers - https://unitedmasters.com/a/charlee-prayers

Mountaintop Sound - https://www.mountaintopsoundband.com/

Hosts: Danielle Kelly and Dave Jackson
Engineers: Jon Griffin, Dave Young, Steven Swift

