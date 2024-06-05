Open Air Amplified Presents, Open Mic Night

In this special JPR Live Session, we asked some local musicians to record JPR Live Sessions for what we're calling Open Mic Night.

Hear conversations and live performances with:

The Balladir - https://balladir.bandcamp.com/

Sophia Phoenix - https://sophiaphoenix.com/

The Miller Twins - https://themillertwinsmusic.com/

Charlee Prayers - https://unitedmasters.com/a/charlee-prayers

Mountaintop Sound - https://www.mountaintopsoundband.com/

Hosts: Danielle Kelly and Dave Jackson

Engineers: Jon Griffin, Dave Young, Steven Swift