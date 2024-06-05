Open Air Amplified Presents, Open Mic Night
Get to know some of the musicians from the Southern Oregon area - hear JPR Live Sessions with The Balladir, Sophia Phoenix, Miller Twins, Charlee Prayers and Mountaintop Sound.
In this special JPR Live Session, we asked some local musicians to record JPR Live Sessions for what we're calling Open Mic Night.
Hear conversations and live performances with:
The Balladir - https://balladir.bandcamp.com/
Sophia Phoenix - https://sophiaphoenix.com/
The Miller Twins - https://themillertwinsmusic.com/
Charlee Prayers - https://unitedmasters.com/a/charlee-prayers
Mountaintop Sound - https://www.mountaintopsoundband.com/
Hosts: Danielle Kelly and Dave Jackson
Engineers: Jon Griffin, Dave Young, Steven Swift