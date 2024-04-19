JPR Live Session: Jenny Don't and the Spurs

While working in separate punk bands from Portland, Jenny Don't and Kelly Haliburton decided to join forces. First as a duo, and later with some of their friends from the Portland punk scene, they formed Jenny Don't and the Spurs.

Jenny was already playing classic country and western tunes reminiscent of of Patsy Cline and Nancy Sinatra. The couple decided to embrace that aspect of their music. Twelve years later, they've toured the globe, gone through band changes, recovered from vocal chord surgery and are about to release their 7th album, Broken Hearted Blue.

Joined by guitarist Christopher March and drummer Buddy Weeks, hear them talk about their career and play some songs from Broken Hearted Blue in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen studios. This JPR Live Session is made possible with support from The Talent Club, with cold beverages and live music in casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon.

Find more information about Jenny Don't and the Spurs at their website.