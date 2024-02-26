Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real released their eighth album, Sticks and Stones, last year. They recorded it thinking of their live sound and playing more upbeat shows. The result has more of a country feel than some of their earlier releases, full of foot stomping and danceable tunes.

While touring and recording as Neil Young's back-up band, Lukas was approached by Bradley Cooper to help as a consultant and music/acting coach for the 2018 version of A Star is Born. He went on to write songs for the film with Lady Gaga.

In this JPR Live Session, Lukas Nelson talks about his career, his influences, his writing (including the inspiration for the intro to Shallow), as well as songs from his catalog, a Roger Miller classic, and a few other surprises.