JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Lukas Nelson

By Dave Jackson
Published February 26, 2024 at 2:15 PM PST
Lukas Nelson in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Lukas Nelson at JPR
Lukas Nelson at JPR
In spite of having one of the most famous last names in music, Lukas Nelson, with his band Promise of the Real, are calling their own shots and carving out their own niche and fan base.

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real released their eighth album, Sticks and Stones, last year. They recorded it thinking of their live sound and playing more upbeat shows. The result has more of a country feel than some of their earlier releases, full of foot stomping and danceable tunes.

While touring and recording as Neil Young's back-up band, Lukas was approached by Bradley Cooper to help as a consultant and music/acting coach for the 2018 version of A Star is Born. He went on to write songs for the film with Lady Gaga.

In this JPR Live Session, Lukas Nelson talks about his career, his influences, his writing (including the inspiration for the intro to Shallow), as well as songs from his catalog, a Roger Miller classic, and a few other surprises.

  • Hosted by Dave Jackson
  • Engineered by Jon Griffin
  • Photo by Noah Bran-Linsday
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
