© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: The Bones of JR Jones

By Dave Jackson,
Danielle Kelly
Published February 16, 2024 at 3:45 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Bones of JR Jones
1 of 4  — The Bones of JR Jones at JPR
Bones of JR Jones
Rich Zellman
2 of 4  — Bones of JR Jones
Rich Zellman
3 of 4  — Bones of JR Jones at JPR with his banjo
Rich Zellman / JPR
4 of 4  — The Bones of JR Jones with Danielle Kelly
Noah Bran-Linsday / JPR

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Linaberry performs as The Bones of JR Jones. He returned to JPR while on tour with his latest album Slow Lightning.

Jonathan Linaberry was made to take piano lessons as a kid. From there, he taught himself guitar and banjo. With influences like RL Burnside, Son House, Tom Waits and the Carter family, it's no wonder his own music is a rootsy mix of blues, Americana and rock with a bit of indie rock and folk for good measure. His latest release is Slow Lightning, the deluxe edition just came out with a cover of the Bruce Springsteen classic My Home Town, a song JR fell in love with as a kid.

In his fourth JPR Live Session he plays songs on his banjo and 1938 Kalamazoo guitar, and talks with Danielle Kelly about making his new record, his tour, and growing up in New York.

  • Hosted by Danielle Kelly
  • Engineered by Jon Griffin
  • Photos by Rich Zellman and Noah Bran-Linsday
Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Stay Connected
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson
Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
See stories by Danielle Kelly