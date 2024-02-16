JPR Live Session: The Bones of JR Jones
1 of 4 — The Bones of JR Jones at JPR
Bones of JR Jones
Rich Zellman
2 of 4 — Bones of JR Jones
Rich Zellman
3 of 4 — Bones of JR Jones at JPR with his banjo
Rich Zellman / JPR
4 of 4 — The Bones of JR Jones with Danielle Kelly
Noah Bran-Linsday / JPR
Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Linaberry performs as The Bones of JR Jones. He returned to JPR while on tour with his latest album Slow Lightning.
Jonathan Linaberry was made to take piano lessons as a kid. From there, he taught himself guitar and banjo. With influences like RL Burnside, Son House, Tom Waits and the Carter family, it's no wonder his own music is a rootsy mix of blues, Americana and rock with a bit of indie rock and folk for good measure. His latest release is Slow Lightning, the deluxe edition just came out with a cover of the Bruce Springsteen classic My Home Town, a song JR fell in love with as a kid.
In his fourth JPR Live Session he plays songs on his banjo and 1938 Kalamazoo guitar, and talks with Danielle Kelly about making his new record, his tour, and growing up in New York.
- Hosted by Danielle Kelly
- Engineered by Jon Griffin
- Photos by Rich Zellman and Noah Bran-Linsday