JPR Live Session: The Bones of JR Jones

Jonathan Linaberry was made to take piano lessons as a kid. From there, he taught himself guitar and banjo. With influences like RL Burnside, Son House, Tom Waits and the Carter family, it's no wonder his own music is a rootsy mix of blues, Americana and rock with a bit of indie rock and folk for good measure. His latest release is Slow Lightning, the deluxe edition just came out with a cover of the Bruce Springsteen classic My Home Town, a song JR fell in love with as a kid.

In his fourth JPR Live Session he plays songs on his banjo and 1938 Kalamazoo guitar, and talks with Danielle Kelly about making his new record, his tour, and growing up in New York.

