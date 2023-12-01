© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Arran Fagan

By Dave Jackson
Published December 1, 2023 at 12:18 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Singer/songwriter Arran Fagan performing at JPR
1 of 2  — Arran Fagan at JPR
Arran Fagan at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR
Arran Fagan at JPR
2 of 2  — Arran Fagan at JPR
Arran Fagan at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR

The Portland based singer-songwriter's work has drawn comparisons to Leif Vollebekk and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Arran Fagan grew up in Medford and began performing original music as a teen.

Now in Portland he balances his life as a high school zoology teacher with a career in music.

He includes fellow Portland teacher/folk musican/JPR Live Session alumnus, Jeffrey Martin among his friends and mentors. His latest release is last year's There Is More Light.

His background includes working in abroad teaching English as a second language and managing a college radio station.

Arran Fagan is performing at Elder Apothecary in Ashland on December 9. For more information check out his website. Opening the show is singer/songwriter Claire Conway.

In this JPR Live Session hosted by Dave Jackson, hear him talk about his life and career and perform live in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio.

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Stay Connected
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
See stories by Dave Jackson