JPR Live Session: Arran Fagan

Arran Fagan grew up in Medford and began performing original music as a teen.

Now in Portland he balances his life as a high school zoology teacher with a career in music.

He includes fellow Portland teacher/folk musican/JPR Live Session alumnus, Jeffrey Martin among his friends and mentors. His latest release is last year's There Is More Light.

His background includes working in abroad teaching English as a second language and managing a college radio station.

Arran Fagan is performing at Elder Apothecary in Ashland on December 9. For more information check out his website. Opening the show is singer/songwriter Claire Conway.

In this JPR Live Session hosted by Dave Jackson, hear him talk about his life and career and perform live in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio.