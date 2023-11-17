© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Viv & Riley

By Dave Jackson
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Viv and Riley in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
1 of 4  — 20231111_151033.jpg
Viv and Riley in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Dave Jackson / JPR
Viv and Riley in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
2 of 4  — 20231111_150219.jpg
Viv and Riley in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Dave Jackson / JPR
Viv and Riley in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
3 of 4  — 20231111_152845.jpg
Viv and Riley in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Dave Jackson / JPR
Viv and Riley in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
4 of 4  — 20231111_153303.jpg
Viv and Riley in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Dave Jackson / JPR

The Durham, NC duo have roots in the Pacific Northwest. Their new release is Imaginary People.

With a background in old-time music, Vivian Leva grew up in the Southeast. Riley Calcagno is from Seattle but grew up interested in roots and Americana.

The duo met at music camp in the Pacific Northwest.

NPR's Slingshot named the duo one of 2022's artists to watch.

Americana Highway said of their new release Imaginary People, "There’s a warm camaraderie between the two that shines through & is evident in their material."

The Bluegrass Situation said, "Their new album, is a masterful blend that weaves together their shared reverence for traditional Appalachian music alongside indie-folk, pop-leaning adornments."

In this live session they talk about their history, the making of Imaginary People and play three new songs from the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio.

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Stay Connected
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
See stories by Dave Jackson