JPR Live Session: Viv & Riley

With a background in old-time music, Vivian Leva grew up in the Southeast. Riley Calcagno is from Seattle but grew up interested in roots and Americana.

The duo met at music camp in the Pacific Northwest.

NPR's Slingshot named the duo one of 2022's artists to watch.

Americana Highway said of their new release Imaginary People, "There’s a warm camaraderie between the two that shines through & is evident in their material."

The Bluegrass Situation said, "Their new album, is a masterful blend that weaves together their shared reverence for traditional Appalachian music alongside indie-folk, pop-leaning adornments."

In this live session they talk about their history, the making of Imaginary People and play three new songs from the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio.