JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Maria Schafer

By Dave Jackson
Published October 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM PDT
Maria Schafer at JPR
Born in Canada and now living in California, jazz vocalist Maria Schafer got her start in church choirs in Oklahoma as a kid.

Maria Schafer went to college with the intention of getting into nursing. She also continued to study music. When the time came for a career choice, she chose music. She toured as the "girl singer" with the Glen Miller Orchestra singing arrangements originally written for Ella Fitzgerald.

She's now putting her own spin on traditional tunes and writing and composing originals along with guitarist Shane Savala.

Hear her talk about her background and play some tunes with her band in this JPR Live Session.

Find more information about Maria Schafer here. Follow her on Instagram @mariaschafermusic

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios.

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
