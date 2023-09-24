JPR Live Session - Seth Walker

From Asheville, North Carolina, Seth Walker and his trio (featuring Reese Williams on bass and backing vocals and Mark Raudabaugh on drums) joined us for this JPR Live Session.

They came by while traveling the west coast with performances at the Redding Roots Revival festival in California and The Sisters Folk Festival in Sisters, Oregon.

With a musically inclined upbringing, Seth Walker ditched the cello in college and got into guitar. With influences from some of the greats - T. Bone Walker, Lightnin' Hopkins and BB King, Walker has been honing his craft for decades and has 10+ albums under his belt. His sound, based in the blues with jazzy undertones, takes roots and soul to new territory. He frequently cowrites with the legendary Gary Nicholson and has worked in the studio with Jano Rix of the Wood Brothers on several albums.

Hear him talk about all of that and play a couple tunes from his 2022 album I Hope I Know and one from the 2016 record Gotta Get Back.

This JPR Live Session was produced by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios. Thanks also to Alan Adleman for the use of his drum kit for this performance.