JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Seth Walker

By Dave Jackson
Published September 24, 2023 at 1:33 PM PDT
Seth Walker performing at the JPR studio
Seth Walker at JPR
Seth Walker Trio performing at JPR
Seth Walker - guitar/vocals, Mark Raudabaugh - drums, Reese Williams - Bass/vocals



Seth Walker with his 1952 Gibson ES-150
Seth Walker with his 1952 Gibson ES-150
From Asheville, North Carolina, Seth Walker and his trio (featuring Reese Williams on bass and backing vocals and Mark Raudabaugh on drums) joined us for this JPR Live Session.

They came by while traveling the west coast with performances at the Redding Roots Revival festival in California and The Sisters Folk Festival in Sisters, Oregon.

With a musically inclined upbringing, Seth Walker ditched the cello in college and got into guitar. With influences from some of the greats - T. Bone Walker, Lightnin' Hopkins and BB King, Walker has been honing his craft for decades and has 10+ albums under his belt. His sound, based in the blues with jazzy undertones, takes roots and soul to new territory. He frequently cowrites with the legendary Gary Nicholson and has worked in the studio with Jano Rix of the Wood Brothers on several albums.

Hear him talk about all of that and play a couple tunes from his 2022 album I Hope I Know and one from the 2016 record Gotta Get Back.

This JPR Live Session was produced by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios. Thanks also to Alan Adleman for the use of his drum kit for this performance.

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
