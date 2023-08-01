JPR Live Session - Hamish Anderson

From being turned on to guitar through a Beatles song and taking a deep dive into classic rock and blues, to touring with legendary American bluesmen (BB King, Gary Clark Jr, Robert Cray among others) in Australia and the US, Hamish Anderson has done a lot in the last 20 years or so. He was named one of the 10 best new guitar players in the world by Total Guitar Magazine and took home the award for blues album of the year from the Independent Music Awards for his 2019 release Out of my Mind.

With 2 albums under his belt, he's touring in support of George Thorogood and the Destroyers, and joining them on stage for their encore.

Accompanied by bassist Lauren Stockner and percussionist Pete Marin, he dazzled us with some tasty guitar work on 3 new songs from an album due out early next year and talked about his career and influences in this JPR Live Session from the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio.