JPR Live Session: Michal Palzewicz Trio

Michal Palzewicz studied performance at the Warsaw Conservatory of Music and later the Manhattan School of music where his quartet received full scholarships as well as artist in residence status. Rounding out the trio is Dan Sherril on banjo, guitar and vocals. He is a founding member of the Ashland folk bands Patchy Sanders and Hollis Peach - and on percussion is doctor by day, world percussionist by night, Cedar Miller.

In this JPR Live Session, we chat with the three about the inspiration for their original compositions, becoming a bi-coastal band, and how their original song inspired by Michal's daughters watercolors "Galloping Stallions" has accidently become a gateway to Death Metal for many through streaming platform algorithms.

