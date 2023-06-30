© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Melissa Ruth

By Dave Jackson
Published June 30, 2023 at 3:06 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 3  — Ruth6.jpg
2 of 3  — Ruth3.jpg
3 of 3  — Ruth5.jpg

Melissa Ruth is a singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist and music teacher from the Sutherlin, Oregon area. Her new release is Bones.

Melissa Ruth grew up in a community of Russian immigrants in British Columbia. She says she was raised on "Borscht and Bob Dylan."

She and guitarist/husband Johnny Leal are both music teachers. Melissa is the Small Schools Advocacy Chair for the Oregon Music Education Association with the goal of enhancing music programs in rural schools.

Her new album, Bones is self-released and paints an honest picture of her experiences growing up in the rural Pacific Northwest.

Hear her talk about her history, her recording career, and her work in music education in this JPR Live Session.

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Stay Connected
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
See stories by Dave Jackson