JPR Live Session: Melissa Ruth

Melissa Ruth grew up in a community of Russian immigrants in British Columbia. She says she was raised on "Borscht and Bob Dylan."

She and guitarist/husband Johnny Leal are both music teachers. Melissa is the Small Schools Advocacy Chair for the Oregon Music Education Association with the goal of enhancing music programs in rural schools.

Her new album, Bones is self-released and paints an honest picture of her experiences growing up in the rural Pacific Northwest.

Hear her talk about her history, her recording career, and her work in music education in this JPR Live Session.