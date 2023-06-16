© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Parker Millsap

By Danielle Kelly,
Dave Jackson
Published June 16, 2023
Parker Millsap is our guest in this JPR Live Session. He's on tour with his new album Wilderness Within You.

Parker Millsap is a multifaceted singer-songwriter and guitarist from Oklahoma, now living near Nashville.

His new album Wilderness Within You - his 7th - came out earlier this spring and includes a guest appearance by Her Folk Highness, Gillian Welch. On previous albums he's worked with other folk royalty familiar to our listeners - Aoife O'Donovan, Sarah Watkins and Sarah Jarosz. His music spans the realm of Americana with elements of folk, rock and blues.

In this JPR Live Session, hear him talk about his career in music, his home life, his environmental work and some songs from Wilderness Within You.

Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
