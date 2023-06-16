JPR Live Session: Parker Millsap

Parker Millsap is a multifaceted singer-songwriter and guitarist from Oklahoma, now living near Nashville.

His new album Wilderness Within You - his 7th - came out earlier this spring and includes a guest appearance by Her Folk Highness, Gillian Welch. On previous albums he's worked with other folk royalty familiar to our listeners - Aoife O'Donovan, Sarah Watkins and Sarah Jarosz. His music spans the realm of Americana with elements of folk, rock and blues.

In this JPR Live Session, hear him talk about his career in music, his home life, his environmental work and some songs from Wilderness Within You.