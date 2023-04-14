© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR-Live-Sessions_2022.png
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Actual Wolf

By Dave Jackson
Published April 14, 2023 at 3:05 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Eric Pollard aka Actual Wolf at JPR
Danielle Kelly
/
JPR
Actual Wolf at JPR

Eric Pollard - a musician currently residing in Southern Oregon - is Actual Wolf. He is part of various Southern Oregon music projects and has several albums under his belt. His latest record, Hometown Hero, was released last May.

Originally from Minnesota, Actual Wolf played drums in the band Retribution Gospel Choir and toured with the bands Sun Kil Moon and Low. Actual Wolf is the name of his solo project and his band.

In this JPR Live Session he performs songs from throughout his career, talks about his move from the Midwest to the West Coast, playing in Nashville, his many collaborations and fatherhood.

This JPR Live Session was made possible with the support of The Falls Taphouse in Klamath Falls - offering an extensive tap selection, outdoor/rooftop seating, on-site food trucks, and live music. "Open For Beerness Daily." For more information, follow them on social media.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin.

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Stay Connected
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
See stories by Dave Jackson