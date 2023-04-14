JPR Live Session: Actual Wolf

Originally from Minnesota, Actual Wolf played drums in the band Retribution Gospel Choir and toured with the bands Sun Kil Moon and Low. Actual Wolf is the name of his solo project and his band.

In this JPR Live Session he performs songs from throughout his career, talks about his move from the Midwest to the West Coast, playing in Nashville, his many collaborations and fatherhood.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin.

