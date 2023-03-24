© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Ian Jones

By Dave Jackson
Published March 24, 2023 at 3:45 PM PDT
Ian Jones in a JPR Live Session
Dave Jackson
JPR

Originally from Parkland, Washington, singer/songwriter Ian Jones grew up on a steady diet of music by Bob Dylan, David Allan Coe and The Beatles. His new album, Results Not Typical drops April 7.

Ian Jones says he grew up with a record player as a babysitter. He began writing songs in JR High School, and after a short stint in college studying physics and playing basketball, he decided to pursue music full-time. He played in bands dating back to the '90s and decided to start a solo career in 2010. A few years into it, he took time off to take care of his Dad and start his own family. A few years turned into nearly a decade. Now he's back with a new release, Results Not Typical - a collection of personal tunes, some of which were inspired by personal tragedy and loss.

In this extended live session he plays three songs from the new record and a classic rock cover. He talks about growing up, his work ethic and some of his musical collaborations.

This JPR Live Session was made possible with the support of The Falls Taphouse in Klamath Falls - offering an extensive tap selection, outdoor/rooftop seating, on-site food trucks, and live music. "Open For Beerness Daily." For more information, follow them on social media.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin.

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
