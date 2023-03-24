JPR Live Session: Ian Jones

Ian Jones says he grew up with a record player as a babysitter. He began writing songs in JR High School, and after a short stint in college studying physics and playing basketball, he decided to pursue music full-time. He played in bands dating back to the '90s and decided to start a solo career in 2010. A few years into it, he took time off to take care of his Dad and start his own family. A few years turned into nearly a decade. Now he's back with a new release, Results Not Typical - a collection of personal tunes, some of which were inspired by personal tragedy and loss.

In this extended live session he plays three songs from the new record and a classic rock cover. He talks about growing up, his work ethic and some of his musical collaborations.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin.

