JPR Live Session: Will Hoge
Nashville based singer/songwriter Will Hoge stopped by the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio to chat with us and play songs from his new release Wings On My Shoes.
Will Hoge's two previous albums, Tiny Little Movies released in 2020 and My American Dream released in 2018, are laden with biting political commentary. His new record, Wings On My Shoes released in August, takes a turn toward the personal and introspective.
In this podcast, he spoke about his relationship with southern culture, the recording of Wings on My Shoes and about writing from a more vulnerable point of view.