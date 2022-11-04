© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR-Live-Sessions_2022.png
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Youssoupha Sidibe

Published November 4, 2022 at 3:28 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
IMG_6672.jpg
1 of 2  — IMG_6672.jpg
Youssoupha Sidibe
Rich Zellman
DSC04663.jpg
2 of 2  — DSC04663.jpg
Youssoupha Sidibe
Rich Zellman

Youssoupha Sidibe is a Senegalese kora player and singer who, in addition to his own body of work has played with India Aria, Matisyahu, Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, and Michael Kang of String Cheese Incident among others.

Originally from Senegal but now calling Maui his home, Yousshoupha Sidibe studied at the National Conservatory of Music in Senegal. He blends traditional African music with western influences to create a unique sound.

The kora, or African harp, is a 21-string instrument with a round hollow body that resembles a sitar. Youssoupha explains its origins and the interconnectedness of African music and spirituality.

Hear a few of his songs recorded in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio and his conversation with Danielle Kelly in this JPR Live Session.

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Stay Connected
Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
See stories by Danielle Kelly
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
See stories by Dave Jackson