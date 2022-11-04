JPR Live Session: Youssoupha Sidibe

Originally from Senegal but now calling Maui his home, Yousshoupha Sidibe studied at the National Conservatory of Music in Senegal. He blends traditional African music with western influences to create a unique sound.

The kora, or African harp, is a 21-string instrument with a round hollow body that resembles a sitar. Youssoupha explains its origins and the interconnectedness of African music and spirituality.

Hear a few of his songs recorded in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio and his conversation with Danielle Kelly in this JPR Live Session.