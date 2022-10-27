JPR Live Session: Andrea von Kampen

Andrea von Kampen grew up in a musical family. She says "music is just what we did." The singer/songwriter who grew up in both Ann Arbor, Michigan and Seward, Nebraska released her debut EP in 2015. She submitted the single Let Me Down Easy, as an entry to the NPR Tiny Desk Contest in 2016 that wound up being shared on All Songs Considered.

Growing up, she says, she absorbed the music of Ella Fitgerald and Etta James and more contemporary pop performers like Paul Simon and James Taylor. You can hear those influences in her thought provoking lyrics, expressive guitar playing and vocal stylings.

After a string of EPs, her first full length release was 2019's Old Country, after which she began work on That Spell, recorded during the pandemic and released in 2021.

Recently she has toured with Avi Kaplan and joined us during her west coast run in support of Darlingside, and she's starring in the indie film A Chance Encounter.

Find more information about Andrea von Kampen at her website https://andreavonkampen.com/

Listen to her discuss her work and play some songs in a JPR Live Session.

