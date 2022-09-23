© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Max Gomez

Published September 23, 2022
Singer/songwriter Max Gomez stopped by to play some tunes for us, including a brand new track from his upcomming album.

Singer/songwriter Max Gomez is from Taos, New Mexico. He received critical acclaim upon the release of his debut album Rule The World (2013, New West Records), and his subsequent EP, Me and Joe (2017, Brigadoon Records)contained a freshly minted classic, “Make It Me,” which gained over two million listeners on Spotify alone.

And as a budding performer, Max apprenticed in the rarefied musical micro-climate of northern New Mexico, where troubadours like Michael Martin Murphey and Ray Wylie Hubbard helped foster a Western folk sound both cosmic and cowboy. Gomez has assumed stewardship of that lineage by producing the Red River Folk Festival, a boutique event held annually in late September in the musical mountain village of Red River, NM.

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
