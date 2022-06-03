© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live-Sessions-web-banner-blue-1400x1400.jpg
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Alice DiMicele

Published June 3, 2022 at 1:54 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
alice 2.jpg

Alice DiMicele has been making music in the State of Jefferson for several decades. She has just released her 16th full length album, Every Seed We Plant. The new collection was conceived and created by Alice and other musicians from Southern Oregon and deals with subjects near and dear to the hearts of the residents of the region.

She sat down with Open Air host Danielle Kelly for a discussion and played some tunes off her Every Seed We Plant.

Check out her website https://www.alicedimicele.com/ to purchase the new release and find information on her upcoming live performances.

Tags

JPR Live Sessions JPR MusicAppfeedJPR Live Sessions
Stay Connected
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
See stories by Dave Jackson