JPR Live Session: Alice DiMicele

Alice DiMicele has been making music in the State of Jefferson for several decades. She has just released her 16th full length album, Every Seed We Plant. The new collection was conceived and created by Alice and other musicians from Southern Oregon and deals with subjects near and dear to the hearts of the residents of the region.

She sat down with Open Air host Danielle Kelly for a discussion and played some tunes off her Every Seed We Plant.

Check out her website https://www.alicedimicele.com/ to purchase the new release and find information on her upcoming live performances.