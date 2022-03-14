Brian BullReporter | KLCC
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. He is a 20-year reporter who has worked at NPR, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including three Edward R. Murrow Awards and the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award in 2012.
An enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe, Bull has worked with NPR's NextGeneration project geared towards diversifying the ranks of tomorrow's journalists, and has been a guest faculty at the Poynter Institute on covering underrepresented communities.
He's glad to be home in the Pacific Northwest, close to his family, tribe, and the Oregon Coast. He's married and has three children, and five cats. He enjoys hiking, cooking, the visual and performing arts, and the occasional Godzilla movie.
Oregon homes and businesses damaged or destroyed by the 2020 wildfires can get financial help through a state and multi-county partnership.
As part of President Biden’s and Governor Kate Brown’s push to boost alternative energy, floating wind turbines are being explored offshore, including three spots off the Oregon Coast. Some want more scrutiny of such a development.
The months-old disappearance of a Native American woman from California’s Yurok Reservation has raised questions over how missing and murdered Indigenous people cases are handled.
Boating deaths were down last year, compared to 2020. But they were still high compared to long-term rates.
Stephanie Webster of Springfield took a call from her daughter’s boyfriend minutes after shots were heard behind the WOW Hall in Eugene Friday night. The scene was pure pandemonium.
Amid rocketing COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant, Oregon authorities are warning people to beware of sketchy COVID testing sites. The state Attorney General’s Office issued the warning, saying bad actors and businesses will try to score a quick buck during desperate times.
The January 24 meeting will review proposals that will determine where unmanned aerial devices can take off and land, without disrupting other park activities and habitat.
Within its first month, crab gathered by commercial fishermen has already exceeded that of last year's entire season.
Travelers are advised to take their time and give crews space to clear away heavy layers of snow that have fallen, recently.
Pattrick Price had two experiences on the Lane Community College campus that fueled inspiration for his latest mural, now on Building 11.
A national organization that ranks cities on their LGBTQ policies, support, and services has released it annual report for 2021. Oregon cities as a whole scored better than the national average.
Invasive smallmouth and striped bass came into the Coquille River roughly a decade ago. They've been feasting on young salmon since, disrupting the numbers of this prized fish. Now the Coquille Indians and the state department of Fish & Wildlife are going on the offensive, electro-fishing being one of the latest tools at their disposal.