Ay Caramba! Springfield’s Simpsons mural turns 10

At this weekend’s block party, Springfield city staff worked a tent and handed out free “Homer” donuts and posters commemorating the large Simpsons mural at 5th and Main Street.

The 15-by-30-foot piece was unveiled in late August 2014 to much fanfare, including a guest appearance by Yeardley Smith, the voice of Lisa Simpson.

Brian Bull / KLCC Josh Matthews of Springfield poses next to the Simpsons mural, with a "Homer" donut.

At the block party, local resident Josh Matthews happily munched on his pink donut with sprinkles, taking in the artwork that shows Marge, Homer, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie enjoying the Oregon forest. He mentioned that he was here 10 years ago, when the mural was first celebrated.

“Huge fan,” said Matthews. “We have ‘The Simpsons’ murals on the back of our house, too. We’re those kind of fans, so…we love our Simpsons here in Springfield!”

Matthews told KLCC that his favorite character is Otto the School Bus Driver, and his favorite episode is “The Mysterious Voyage of our Homer” from Season 8, which features Johnny Cash as the voice of a mystical coyote who beckons Homer to find his soulmate after eating a so-called “insanity pepper.”

Another superfan, Nancy Newton, has been a big fan of Matt Groening’s work since his early days illustrating the alternative comic strip, “Life in Hell”. She’s very pleased to be in charge of the “real Springfield.”

“Confession: I have been watching ‘The Simpsons’ since I was in my 20s,” said Newton. “So this is the first full circle moment to be the city manager…of Springfield!”

Brian Bull / KLCC Homer Simpson as Bigfoot, another mural found in Springfield.

Newton is fond of fellow musician and nerd Lisa Simpson, as well as Comic Book Guy.

Besides the big mural, other Simpsons artwork by local artist Bayne Gardner can be found across town—like so many sprinkles on a donut. There’s Lisa Simpson riding a Pegasus, and Comic Book Guy in the “Worst Mural Ever.” Ned Flanders shows off his skiing physique, while Mr. Burns and his doting assistant, Smithers, scheme nearby. There’s even a “Bigfoot Homer” from the Season 1 episode, “The Call of the Simpsons.”

“The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening has confirmed several times that Springfield, Oregon is the location of the show and its many zany characters. An official plaque in Springfield City Hall with a note by Groening is one of the most popular attractions there.

Elyse Ditzel, a public information officer with the City of Springfield, said they enjoy their relationship with Groening and the creative team behind “The Simpsons.”

“Their quirky humor just really resonates with the City of Springfield, and so people do get to see the different characters as they walk throughout the city," said Ditzel.

That relationship shows no signs of fading. The animated series is now moving into its 36th season on FOX.

There was no official program for the 10th anniversary of the Springfield mural. But several staffers told KLCC there could be events for future milestones, such as a character look-a-like contest, or special appearances by Groening, Smith, and other voice actors.

